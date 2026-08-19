Atlanta Beltline expands autonomous shuttle service to Atlanta University Center

Atlanta Beltline is expanding its free autonomous shuttle service to the Atlanta University Center (AUC), giving students, faculty and staff another connection to MARTA and destinations among the Beltline ahead of the fall semester.

The expanded ATL Spoke route now connects the AUC with the existing service between the West End MARTA Station, Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail and the Lee + White commercial district.

Atlanta Beltline officials say the service is intended to help close fist- and last-mile transit gaps before by linking riders with transportation, campuses, workplaces, businesses, parks and other destinations across Southwest Atlanta.

Erin Sintos

As Clyde Higgs, president and chief executive officer of the Atlanta Beltline, pointed out, by extending this pilot to the Atlanta University Center, Atlanta not only increases the mobility options available to students, faculty, staff, and visitors but also puts forward a model that cities and other metros can learn from as they strive to create more equitable, connected, and opportunity-rich communities.

"As the pilot continues, we'll use ridership data and community feedback to understand how this type of service can complement MARTA and other transit options and inform future neighborhood mobility solutions," said Joe Iacobucci, Atlanta Beltline's vice president of transit innovation.

The approximately two-mile project is supported by a $1.75 million grant from the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority and operated by autonomous mobility provider Beep.

Before the AUC expansion, ATL Spoke included stops at the West End MARTA Station, Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard at Beecher Street and two locations in the Lee + White district near the Food Hall and Boxcar/Wild Heaven.

Rides are free and open to the public every day of the week from noon until 10 p.m., with the shuttles coming around every 12 to 15 minutes.