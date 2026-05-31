Atlanta BeltLine adds smart public bathrooms with Wi-Fi access ahead of FIFA World Cup visitors

As Atlanta prepares to welcome thousands of international visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, new smart restrooms installed along the Atlanta Beltline are becoming part of the city's broader effort to improve infrastructure and accessibility ahead of the global event.

The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation announced a partnership with California-based company Throne Labs to expand public restroom access across the city, including four new locations directly along the BeltLine corridor.

City officials say the initiative is designed to improve the experience for both residents and tourists expected to visit Atlanta during major international events, including FIFA World Cup matches scheduled to be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer. The solar-powered restroom units are self-contained and do not require water or sewage connections, according to project materials.

Atlanta partners with Throne Labs to add four new public restrooms along the Beltline. CBS News Atlanta

The four Beltline restroom locations are near:

Piedmont Park

Lower Bedford Pine

Allene Avenue

Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark

The units are ADA accessible and include flushing toilets, running water sinks, baby changing stations and complimentary menstrual products.

Visitors can access the restrooms in several ways, including scanning a QR code posted on the unit, sending a text message, using the Throne mobile app or tapping a phoneless access card.

The Beltline and city officials also highlighted accommodations for international visitors who may not have cellular service while traveling in Atlanta for FIFA events.

According to the project information, restroom sites along the Beltline were selected in part because of their proximity to public Wi-Fi and connected areas, allowing international visitors to create Throne accounts and unlock the facilities without relying on mobile service.

Atlanta Beltline Ambassadors will also carry access cards to assist visitors along the trail.

The Beltline says the additions are intended to make the trail more comfortable and accessible as Atlanta continues preparing for an influx of visitors tied to global sporting event.