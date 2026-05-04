Atlanta coffeeshop pledges to commission another mural after painting over tribute to Jovita Moore

A Grant Park coffeeshop says that they will commission another mural honoring the life of Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore after community outrage that a previous tribute had been painted over.

Moore, a longtime anchor at WSB-TV, died in 2021, months after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 54.

Last month, some of the community voiced their frustration that a mural made celebrating Moore after her death had been painted over by business now leasing the building, Bellwood Coffee.

The coffee shop responded to one of the critiques on X by saying that they had "no idea how much this specific mural meant to the community of Atlanta," but said that the mural had been altered by construction when they moved into the space.

"Unfortunately, the windows in our buildout cut into the mural significantly," the comment read, in part.

Journalist Jovita Moore onstage during 2019 Macy's Atlanta Great Tree Lighting at Macy's Lenox Square on Nov. 24, 2019. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

On Friday, the owners of Bellwood Coffee put up an Instagram post saying that they "made a mistake and acted without consideration."

"To those of you who are saddened, angry, disappointed: We hear you, and we understand. We want to make this right by commissioning another mural," the post read. "We want to be better, to listen well to our community, and to slow down before making impactful decisions."

Bellwood Coffee has not shared any other details about the new mural, including who the artist will be.