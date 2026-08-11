Atlanta-based CARE responds to deadly Colombia earthquake. Here's how to help

As rescue workers continue searching through the rubble after a devastating earthquake in Colombia, an Atlanta-based humanitarian organization is among the groups mobilizing assistance for people affected by the disaster.

CARE, whose U.S. headquarters are in downtown Atlanta, has established an emergency fund and says it's mobilizing emergency relief in the country. This comes as the organization continues relief efforts following deadly earthquakes in Venezuela.

The organization's U.S. headquarters are located at 151 Ellis Street NE in Atlanta.

CARE's relief efforts include assistance with emergency shelter, clean water, hygiene kits and medical care. The organization is also providing feminine hygiene products as well.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia Monday morning, causing widespread destruction across several communities. As of Tuesday evening, at least 181 people had died and 1,595 were injured, according to Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella.

Another 195 people were officially reported missing, while civilian databases indicated the number could be substantially higher.

More than 1,100 homes were destroyed and at least 8,300 were damaged as rescue workers and volunteers continued searching for survivors, CBS News reported.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to CARE for additional comment on their relief efforts and will update this article should the organization respond.

How Atlantans can help Colombia earthquake victims

Several well-established humanitarian organizations say they have started relief operations in Colombia.

CARE: The Atlanta-headquartered organization has created a fund specifically for its Colombia earthquake response. CARE says it and its partners are mobilizing lifesaving assistance, including shelter, water and medical support.

World Central Kitchen: WCK says teams are already on the ground in Colombia and working with local partners to provide meals in areas affected by the earthquake. The organization reported teams distributing meals in Manizales as it expanded its response across the region.

Direct Relief: The medical aid organization says it has committed emergency funding to Colombian responders and is preparing requested medicines and supplies. Direct Relief says donations made through its designated Colombia earthquake fund will support relief efforts.

People interested in donating should visit the organizations' official websites directly rather than relying on donation links circulating through unfamiliar social media accounts or messages.

Colombian families in Atlanta can contact the consulate

Metro Atlanta and Georgia host a moderate Colombian community. Figures from the Atlanta Regional Commission, estimate the total number of Colombians living in the Peach State around 35,000.

Metro Atlanta residents trying to reach or assist relatives in Colombia may also be able to seek guidance from the Consulate General of Colombia in Atlanta.

The consulate lists an emergency assistance line at 678-485-2321 and says requests for emergency assistance can also be sent to catlanta@cancilleria.gov.co.

The consulate's office is located at 1117 Perimeter Center West in Atlanta.

Be careful of disaster donation scams

Major disasters can also lead to fraudulent fundraising efforts.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends donating to organizations people already know and trust and researching unfamiliar charities before sending money. The agency also cautions against organizations demanding payment through methods such as gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Donors can further protect themselves by navigating directly to an organization's official website instead of clicking unexpected donation links in texts, emails or social media posts.