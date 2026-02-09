Atlanta barber rises from homelessness to Forbes 30 Under 30 social media list

Sylvester Brewster goes by the name Dr. Huncho, and while he's not a medical doctor, he says the title reflects the impact he believes he's making.

"I'm basically portraying a doctor because I'm saving lives," Brewster said.

Brewster is an Atlanta barber and social media content creator who moved to the city a few years ago to grow his barbershop business. While the shop has continued to expand, it's his online presence that has taken off at a much faster pace.

Across his social media platforms, Brewster has amassed more than 8 million followers, building an audience drawn to his personality, humor, and message.

"I did that, and people really started rocking with it," Brewster said. "When people rock with it, you've got to keep feeding them. You've got to give them what they want."

A young client smiles in approval of hie new haircut at Dr. Huncho's barber shop.

That momentum recently earned Brewster a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the social media category.

"When I first saw it, I thought it was a scam," Brewster said. "I checked the email, told my girlfriend, then started calling my family like, 'I got a show. This is real.'"

Brewster's rise, however, wasn't overnight. He says his success followed one of the most difficult periods of his life, including a brief time when he was unhoused in 2020.

"I knew that wasn't the end," he said. "Whatever tough time you're going through, it's only for the moment. It's there to shape you, not break you."

Now, with millions watching and a growing national profile, Brewster says his mindset remains his foundation.

"You can accomplish anything you want in life as long as you stay in that mode," he said.