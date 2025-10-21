Brother of Atlanta airport shooting threat suspect speaks out: "He's never hurt anybody"

The brother of the man accused of threatening to open fire at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says his family is still in shock, but thankful they spoke up before tragedy struck.

Scott Nelson, the brother of 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle, told CBS News Atlanta on Monday that his family alerted police after seeing Cagle live-streaming on social media, saying he was on his way to the airport to "shoot it up."

"I know he took some medication, and when he don't take it, he starts hallucinating and stuff," Nelson said. "He's never hurt anybody. I'm shocked that he went to the airport."

Nelson said his brother, who works at a hay farm in Cartersville, has long struggled with mental health challenges. The family immediately called police when they saw his alarming post.

"It was his immediate family who contacted police," Nelson said. "We were just trying to stop something before it got worse."

Their quick decision may have saved lives.

Police arrest Cagle at Atlanta airport

Cagle was arrested around 9:54 a.m. Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson's South Domestic Terminal, about 14 minutes after police first spotted him inside the building.

Authorities say Cagle had parked his truck outside the terminal. Inside, officers found an AR-15-style rifle loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Body camera video shows Atlanta police officers arresting Billy Joe Cagle inside the South Domestic Terminal at Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"A crisis averted" after quick action

Cartersville police said the family's tip gave them a crucial head start. Investigators quickly identified Cagle's vehicle and alerted the Atlanta Police Department, who located him before he could access his truck again.

"Our investigators were able to quickly determine what kind of vehicle he was in, get very recent pictures of that vehicle, and get all those over to the Atlanta Police Department in a timely manner," said Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio. "Ultimately, this was a crisis averted because of the hard work and dedication of our investigators and patrol officers."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said officers believe Cagle intended to return to his truck and use the weapon inside the crowded terminal.

"I do believe that Mr. Cagle was headed back to his truck to retrieve it," Schierbaum said. "And I do believe he was likely to use that weapon inside the crowded terminal that he had just seen."

Mayor Dickens: "See something, say something worked"

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens praised Cagle's family and police for preventing what could have been a mass shooting.

"See something? Say something did work," Dickens said. "We're standing here talking about a tragedy averted versus us standing here telling you about 27-plus lives that were lost or injured."

Police estimate that more than 20 people could have been killed if officers hadn't been alerted in time.

On Tuesday, Mayor Dickens released a statement saying, "Yesterday reminded us how quickly things can change and how much it takes all of us to build one safe city. In one part of Atlanta, a young officer was seriously injured while responding to a call. Across the city, at the world's busiest airport, a potential mass shooting was prevented thanks to quick action and community vigilance.

"Both moments tell the same story: safety is a shared effort. It takes awareness, compassion, and connection from every Atlantan — every neighborhood, every block, every person. We're at our strongest when we look out for one another. That's what One Atlanta means."

Criminal charges, first court appearance

Cagle is charged with criminal intent to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and making terroristic threats. He is currently being held at the Clayton County Detention Facility and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Officials say the case remains under investigation as Cagle awaits his first appearance in Clayton County court. CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Cagle's immediate family, but has not heard back.