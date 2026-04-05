3-year-old child shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early Sunday, police investigating circumstances

A 3-year-old child was shot and killed early Sunday in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 3 responded around 12:37 a.m. to a report of a person shot near the 900 block of Washington Street SW. When they arrived, they found the young child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where medical personnel pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators with the department's Homicide Unit were called to the scene and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

No additional details about suspects or circumstances have been released.