Atlanta 1996 Olympics key players reflect on full-circle moment ahead of 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup

Key players who helped bring the Olympics to Atlanta in 1996 are now reflecting on the full circle moment as Atlanta prepares to welcome the world again during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Prior to 1996, Atlanta was known internationally, but not much was known about the city globally.

In 1989, George Hirthler was selected to help write Atlanta's pitch to the International Olympic Committee to host the 1996 Olympics.

Hirthler said at the time, the IOC didn't know much about Atlanta.

"They knew about the Civil War and the city burning down, and they knew about the civil rights movement," Hirthler said.

In 1989, George Hirthler was selected to help write Atlanta's pitch to the International Olympic Committee. CBS News Atlanta

He said Atlanta's ties to that movement stood out to the International Olympic Committee.

"The International Olympic movement is like the civil rights movement based on the idea of equality, bringing people together, to celebrate their commonalities, not what divides us," Hirthler said.

Much like the Olympic movement, soccer is known for uniting fans across the world.

It's a parallel that isn't lost on Hirthler.

"It feels like we're revisiting the spirit of those games as the world convenes again in Atlanta," Hirthler said.

Billy Payne, a former University of Georgia football player and former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, is the one who initially thought of bringing the Olympics to Atlanta.

"I'm tremendously proud of my city," Payne said. "Proud of Atlanta, a love that started as a first grader, and I've seen it grow, I've seen it prosper, I've seen the difficult times. But it seems always that Atlanta, through our energy, our diversity, our strength, our love for one another, we always do well, and we'll do it again for the World Cup."

Former Augusta National Golf Club chairman Billy Payne was the one who initially thought of bringing the Olympics to Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Payne said Atlanta now has the rare opportunity to make a great impact on a large audience once again.

"We had it with the Olympics, we have it now once again with the World Cup, and it's imperative that our visitors feel the warmness with which we are greeting them," Payne said. "Because I know everybody here is motivated. We want them to leave saying, 'Those are the nicest people that I have ever met.'"

Former Atlanta Mayor and Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young was also instrumental in bringing the Olympics to Atlanta.

Young reflected on the full circle moment for the city 30 years later.

"Well, in a way it scares me because I realize that we were plumb damn lucky with the Olympics," Young said. "Everything worked right. We even came out of the bombing with a positive attitude toward the city and the way we responded to it."

Former Atlanta Mayor and Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young says the city was "plumb damn lucky" when it came to the Olympics. CBS News Atlanta

Young said it was their intention 30 years ago to set Atlanta on a path to become a host city for other large-scale events.

"We've tried to become a world-class city, and we've wanted to be a city too busy to hate, and basically a city of peace and reconciliation with different races and religions and cultures come together and each one flourishes in its own way," Young said.

When asked if he thought Atlanta met that goal: "I think so, I hope so," Young said. "We're better prepared for the world than we were 30 years ago, so we should have a really great World Cup."

Atlanta's first World Cup match will take place at noon on Monday, June 15, between Spain and Cabo Verde.Atlanta 1996 Olympics key players reflect on full-circle moment ahead of 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup