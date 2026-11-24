Local media company Atlanna Tonight hosted its second annual food drive Monday at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta.

The event benefited the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

Last year, Myles Barrineau hosted her first food drive at Smith's Olde Bar.

The Atlanna Tonight founder said she saw a need and wanted to help.

"I just thought what can we do," Barrineau said. "I've got some connections with food and beverage, different vendors around the city. So, I reached out to my contacts; Smith graciously answered the call."

Last year, the food drive collected more than 400 pounds of food and raised more than $1,000.

Barrineau hoped the second year would make another big impact.

"You know we all work together and support each other and when there is a need that presents itself, the community shows up for that," Barrineau said.

Barrineau serves on the Meals on Wheels Atlanta Young Professionals Board alongside Medinah Ali.

"You're already going to come to Smith's Olde Bar — this is a popular place," Ali said. "This is a staple in Atlanta. So, if we can come to a staple in Atlanta and also make it for a cause, that's easy work."

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While Barrineau called on her industry connections for support, she also reached out to the Atlanta Checkmate Club.

The club meets at Smith's Olde Bar every Monday from 7 to 11 p.m.

"I love that about the chess players we have here," said Atlanta Checkmate Club founder Seth Dousman. "They all have empathy. They all have good souls and good hearts. I haven't met a chess player that I don't like. And so, this was — it was really on brand it wasn't a hard ask when I asked them to bring canned foods."

Juliett Rowe, a talent buyer for Smith's Olde Bar, said it's important to give back to the community in this way.

"I know that we all know people who could use an extra hand at this time of the year," Rowe said. "So, it's important for us to take care of our neighbors and take care of our residents in Atlanta."

Barrineau also said making events like this accessible maximizes the impact because more people can show up with a can of food or grab a bite to eat and still make a difference.