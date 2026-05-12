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Athens police officer responding to disturbance call kills armed man, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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An Athens-Clarke County police officer investigating a disturbance shot and killed an armed man overnight, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the 1000 block of Hull Road.

According to the police department, officers responded to the scene after reports of a man with a gun. The call also claimed that they had heard at least one gunshot.

Arriving at the scene, the officers encountered a man who was holding a firearm. Police say the man and at least one officer fired shots. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Athens-Clarke Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The department's Office of Professional Standards is also conducting its own investigation. While that investigation is ongoing, the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave.

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