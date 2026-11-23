Lost-n-Found Youth teamed up with the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Atlanta Department of Corrections last week to host a youth job fair. The event gave young people looking for steady careers a chance to meet city recruiters face-to-face.

"I really got drawn to being a firefighter because I want to be a community worker. I've been tired of just working under the corporate guise of, like, for-profit," said Marco Martinez, 24, who came to the fair hoping to join Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Martinez said he moved to Atlanta from Florida and is looking for a career change. He said a friend invited him, and he wanted to be there because he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I just think it's an amazing city," said Martinez.

Martinez said the city's benefits are another reason he wants to work for Atlanta. He said recruiters told him they would follow up by email.

The fair took place at the nonprofit's drop-in center in northeast Atlanta.

APD recruiters attend the Lost-n-Found Youth Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. CBS News Atlanta

Organizers said job seekers needed to be at least 21, or 18 for Atlanta Fire Rescue and needed a high school diploma or GED and a photo ID.

Melanea Alvarez, executive director of Lost-n-Found Youth, said the fair gave young people one place to learn about city careers and ask questions.

"It's an opportunity to bring the groups together, ask questions, give youth the idea that there's something beyond, you know, working in, say other industries like fast food or working in housekeeping and just pursue your interests," Alvarez said.

She said the departments' willingness to spend time with the young people sent a message.

"To be open and to be willing to dedicate, you know, a few hours of time to come in and speak with youth, speaks volumes of their interest and supporting the community," said Alvarez.

Many people know Lost-n-Found Youth for its thrift store on Chantilly Drive. Alvarez said proceeds from the store support street outreach, a youth center and transitional housing for LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. She said the organization serves young people ages 18 through 25 and its drop-in center offers meals, showers, laundry and emergency clothing.

Alvarez said the organization also provides life skills coaching and financial literacy support to help young people build toward independence after leaving crisis. She said the organization also helps young people build job skills.

Its youth support line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The organization said its mission is to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth. According to Lost-n-Found Youth, more than 40% of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ plus.

CBS News Atlanta reporter Daniel Wilkerson serves on Lost-n-Found Youth's board of directors.