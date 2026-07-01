As temperatures rise in metro Atlanta, roofing companies work to keep employees cool

As the heat intensifies in Georgia, so does the demand for places to cool off and cold bottles of water.

Roofing is a job that requires balance, strength, precision, and working in the elements regardless of the time of year.

A stretch of extremely hot days this week in Atlanta and around the metro area have made outdoor jobs like roofing incredibly difficult.

Boaz Clark, the owner and founder of Firebrand Roofing and Construction, said being up on a roof and working this job can come with temperatures that are 20 to 50 degrees hotter due to elevation and roofing shingles absorbing heat from the sun.

Clark said many jobs can take much longer than expected when temperatures are hot due to the need for hydration breaks.

"Especially when you're up that high, and you're sweating so much and losing so much of that water that our bodies are made out of, it's very important to stay hydrated," Clark said. "So, we tell our crew leader to make sure the team members, throughout the entire day, are taking rotations and making sure they're drinking water, hydrating."

Clark said each site is also equipped with a 30-foot chute known as a trash rocket. He said this makes the disposal process easier on the workers and less strenuous during hot conditions.

"We install this trash rocket on every single job site in order to make sure our crews are able to not work on tearing off the shingles as hard," Clark said. "Then they can focus on the install and focus on electrolytes, water, and refueling themselves."

Firebrand Roofing keeps a tent, seating area, and a cooler full of water and electrolyte options on site throughout the entire duration of each job.

CBS News Atlanta also spoke with Cary Purcell, owner of Emergency Roofing Solutions. Purcell was passionate about keeping his employees safe and said they require their employees to take breaks and hydrate. He also said the company has mandated a noon cutoff for jobs due to the intense heat in hopes of ensuring all of his employees are safe and can return home to their families.