As search continues after Venezuela earthquakes, metro Atlanta families pray for survivors

Days after a pair of earthquakes devastated Venezuela, rescue teams continued searching for anyone who may still be trapped in the rubble.

The government reports that the death toll now stands at more than 1,700 people. Tens of thousands are still missing.

On Thursday, CBS News Atlanta spoke with Jeannel Edghill, a Gwinnett County woman who had been anxiously waiting for news from loved ones in her country. During a follow-up interview on Monday, Edghill said she and her family received heartbreaking news about her uncle, Jose Gregorio Echenique.

According to Edghill, her uncle responded Thursday to people calling his name from outside a hotel that he owned and lived. However, on Saturday, when first responders finally located him under the rubble, he was no longer alive.

Jeannel Edghill lost her uncle in the devastating Venezuela earthquakes. CBS News Atlanta

"It is many days before people can come there to help. It may be four days," Edghill said.

Edghill's brother and nephew survived the earthquakes. Now they're transporting water to other people affected by the catastrophe.

"My mother cries, and I say, 'Don't worry, he is OK; he is on the street helping people. Every day my brother go to the streets and brings water for the people because they don't have water for washing, making food, or anything," Edghill explained.

People and rescuers search for victims amid debris of a demolished building at Caraballeda after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 27, 2026 in La Guaira, Venezuela. Edilzon Gamez / Getty Images

The Venezuelan restaurant where Edghill works, Papelon con Limon, is collecting donations to send to Venezuela. She said they feel obligated to do anything they can to help the thousands of people impacted by the earthquakes.

Papelon con Limon is accepting nonperishable food and toiletries during business hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The donations will be delivered by the Principito Foundation.

Edghill is also inviting everyone to visit the restaurant at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a community prayer for those who've lost loved ones and are worried about friends and relatives in the impacted areas.

The restaurant is located at 5175 S Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.