As food insecurity rises in Georgia, a Stone Mountain pet pantry struggles to keep up with growing demand

Nearly 1.7 million people across Georgia are experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America — and animal advocates say that hardship is increasingly affecting pets, too.

At AARF Pet Central's food pantry in Stone Mountain, shelves that were once stocked with donated pet food are now running nearly empty, even as more families ask for help feeding their cats and dogs.

"These shelves are normally filled," said Hannah Pizano, who helps run the pantry. "But right now, there's not much."

The nonprofit says a combination of rising costs and financial strain is hitting both donors and pet owners at the same time. Fewer people can afford to give — and even fewer can afford to feed their pets without assistance.

An AARF pet sits patiently, waiting for food. CBS News Atlanta

AARF Pet Central says it now helps feed about 500 cats and dogs each month, double the number of families it served this time last year.

"Definitely the economy has taken a hit on so many people," Pizano said. "People have lost their jobs, they're caring for elder parents, they have a sick family member, or they themselves are going through treatment for an illness."

For Stone Mountain resident Allison Schoneman, the need is personal.

"You're okay, Beatrice. You're okay, sweet girl," she said softly, comforting one of several stray cats that have shown up at her home looking for food.

Schoneman is working with AARF to help find Beatrice a permanent home. She's also applying for assistance through the pantry, saying it's become impossible to keep feeding multiple cats on her own.

"But you can't just let them out there," Schoneman said. "Cats and kids are two things that are horribly mistreated in this world — and both such kind souls. You can't let either of them go hungry."

Despite dwindling supplies, Pizano says AARF Pet Central has not turned families away. In some cases, the organization has dipped into pet food from its retail store just to make sure animals don't go without meals.

Still, staff say the situation is becoming increasingly difficult — and they're asking the community for help.

"It's devastating," Pizano said. "I hate it for every single person that comes through. I hate to hear the trouble they're having, and I wish there was something we could do to end it."

Even as donations slow, animal advocates say they're doing everything possible to stretch limited resources, determined to keep pets with the families who love them, even in hard times.