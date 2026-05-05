Arthur Blank says "Atlanta is ready" for 8 FIFA World Cup matches and the global spotlight

As Atlanta prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, city and sports leaders say the focus now is on execution after years of planning.

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank recently told CBS News Atlanta that the city is ready to take on the global stage.

"From my standpoint, yes. There's always, well, I know our stadium is ready. I mean, I can give you 100% assurance of that," Blank said. "And I think the city is ready, we've had great commitments from the mayor, from the governor, from everybody involved, all the agencies, etc. There's been a tremendous amount of planning that's taken place over the last several years to make this a reality."

Atlanta is set to host eight World Cup matches, and Blank said the city's growth and experience handling major events make it well-suited for the moment.

"Atlanta always steps up and seems always to be ready at the moment and does a great job," he said. "So Atlanta will show the best form of Southern hospitality in every way. I'm certain of that."

His son, Josh Blank, who is also involved with AMB Sports and Entertainment, pointed to the city's infrastructure as a key advantage.

"I believe we're ready too," Josh Blank said. "From every step of the way, from when bands touch down at Hartsfield Jackson and having the busiest airport in the world to having the opportunity to take MARTA … and then having 20,000 plus hotel rooms within walking distance of the stadium presents a fantastic opportunity."

He added that Atlanta's experience hosting major events and learning from past World Cups has helped shape preparations.

"We've been getting ready for this for many years … having the opportunity to go and look at other World Cups, other soccer matches around the globe and learn from those," he said. "So that ultimately we can implement those within our Southern Hospitality class fan experience."

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock with the FIFA World Cup 26 Atlanta logo on November 14, 2025, outside the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arthur Blank also reflected on how past global events, including the 1996 Olympics, helped shape Atlanta's approach and offered a message for residents this time around.

"I would encourage in this case … people need to come downtown to not only come to the matches … but also all the FanFest, all the activities," he said. "I think it'll be a beautiful place to be … I would say it's gonna be one huge party in many ways."

Beyond the matches, both Blanks emphasized the broader impact the World Cup could have on soccer in the region, especially at the youth level.

"I think the sport within itself is accessible," Josh Blank said. "No matter where you are … if you want to play more recreational, we have that. But if you wanna play more elite-level soccer too, we certainly have plenty of elite academies and youth organizations."

He pointed to ongoing efforts to expand access, including building soccer fields across the state and new pitches connected to transit hubs.

"It's continuously providing opportunities for communities to engage with the sport," he said.

Arthur Blank said the global reach of the tournament will also inspire the next generation.

"Whether or not people attend a match or not, they're part of it," he said. "And aspirationally, when they're one of the four to six billion people … watching … they can aspire to be, you know, the next whoever it may be."

Looking ahead, both said the World Cup could leave a lasting mark on Atlanta.

"I'm excited for what the World Cup will bring," Josh Blank said. "Looking forward to seeing what it means for Atlanta and the sport 10 to 15 years from now … hopefully, it will be like putting gasoline on a fire. In a positive way."



