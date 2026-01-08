Watch CBS News
3 arrested in DeKalb County for burglary of QB Shedeur Sanders' home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Three people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with a burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, officials with the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Sanders' home in Granger Township, a Cleveland suburb, was burglarized while he was playing in his first regular-season NFL game during the second half of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the home.

The sheriff's office previously stated that three people entered the home at 6:46 p.m. Eastern. Surveillance cameras in the home captured video of the people entering different parts of the house. They were wearing masks and gloves and were seen leaving the home just before 7 p.m.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Authorities in DeKalb County say they arrested Jarvet Myrick on Nov. 26 in a vehicle containing suspected illicit drugs, a gun, and thousands of dollars. On Dec. 16, police stopped another vehicle that contained a second suspect, identified as Deandrez Jackson.

The third arrest happened on Dec. 29, when officers stopped a vehicle carrying Maurice Taylor on Belvedere Circle. Inside, they say they found marijuana and a loaded gun.

"We are glad to have helped the Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office solve this case," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. "And to criminals who want to hide in our community, know that we WILL find you."

Investigators say that a fourth person, identified as Carlos Deanthony Morris, remains at large and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

