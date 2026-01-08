3 arrested in DeKalb County for burglary of QB Shedeur Sanders' home, police say

Three people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with a burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, officials with the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Sanders' home in Granger Township, a Cleveland suburb, was burglarized while he was playing in his first regular-season NFL game during the second half of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the home.

The sheriff's office previously stated that three people entered the home at 6:46 p.m. Eastern. Surveillance cameras in the home captured video of the people entering different parts of the house. They were wearing masks and gloves and were seen leaving the home just before 7 p.m.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Authorities in DeKalb County say they arrested Jarvet Myrick on Nov. 26 in a vehicle containing suspected illicit drugs, a gun, and thousands of dollars. On Dec. 16, police stopped another vehicle that contained a second suspect, identified as Deandrez Jackson.

The third arrest happened on Dec. 29, when officers stopped a vehicle carrying Maurice Taylor on Belvedere Circle. Inside, they say they found marijuana and a loaded gun.

"We are glad to have helped the Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office solve this case," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. "And to criminals who want to hide in our community, know that we WILL find you."

Investigators say that a fourth person, identified as Carlos Deanthony Morris, remains at large and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.