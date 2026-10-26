Arrest made in Atlanta ICE building fire investigation; Douglasville man faces federal charges

A Douglasville man has been arrested on federal charges after authorities say he threw a Molotov cocktail toward the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in downtown Atlanta.

Inique Hinton, 31, was arrested Friday at a Cobb County residence hours after a federal magistrate judge issued a criminal complaint charging him with attempted arson of a federal building and damaging government property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Prosecutors said security cameras captured Hinton walking near the building at 180 Ted Turner Drive around 8:12 p.m. Oct. 20. Minutes later, he allegedly lit an item and threw it toward the building, hitting an exterior fence and causing flames to spread.

Investigators recovered burned cloth, lighter fluid, a glass bottle and a lighter at the scene, according to prosecutors.

"Those who attack our government buildings with fire and violence will be held accountable," Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement.

Before the arrest, the FBI offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Matthews previously said the device caused minimal damage but could have endangered lives.

Hinton is due in court for his first appearance Monday.

Authorities have not identified a motive.