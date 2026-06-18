Braves' injury woes continue as Giants sweep day-night doubleheader

San Francisco hit three homers in the second inning, including a two-run shot by Luis Arraez, Carson Whisenhunt won a matchup of rookie starting pitchers and the Giants held off the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Wednesday night to sweep a split doubleheader.

The Giants won the opening game of the doubleheader 7-2 as left-hander Robbie Ray threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. It was the completion of Tuesday night's game, which was suspended due to rain.

Whisenhunt (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits in five-plus innings in his season debut.

Atlanta right-hander JR Ritchie (1-2) gave up five runs in five innings on five hits, including three homers. Willy Adames, Arraez and Bryce Eldridge homered in the four-run second inning. Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth.

Giants left-hander Matt Gage (right knee inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and gave up a two-run homer to Mauricio Dubón in the ninth. Gage gave up two more hits. Right-hander Tristan Beck overcame a run-scoring wild pitch to record the final two outs for his first save.

The Braves recalled right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who allowed two runs in four innings. Right-hander Spencer Strider (inflammation in right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Center fielder Michael Harris II, who left Tuesday night's game with lower back tightness, was held out of Wednesday's games. The Braves also are without right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 11 with a strained left hamstring.

As part of a flurry of defensive changes in the top of the ninth, Braves first baseman Matt Olson shifted to right field. Olson, who had three hits, made his first appearance in the outfield since playing in left field for Oakland in 2017.

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to face Braves LHP Martín Pérez (5-3, 2.90) in Thursday night's final game of the series.

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