Armed robbery at southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree prompts police to release suspect images, seek public's help
Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they allege committed an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree.
On August 18, 2026, at approximately 1:33 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 2020 Campbellton RD SW.
As a part of its investigation, the department has released those images from surveillance footage.
Preliminary findings indicate the suspect shown in the released images brandished a firearm at a Dollar Tree employee and demanded cash from the register.
The suspect fled the scene with over $800 in cash.
Investigators urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.
Individuals can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the following methods:
- Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
- Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
- Use the P3 Tips app