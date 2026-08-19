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Armed robbery at southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree prompts police to release suspect images, seek public's help

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

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Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they allege committed an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree.

On August 18, 2026, at approximately 1:33 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 2020 Campbellton RD SW.

As a part of its investigation, the department has released those images from surveillance footage. 

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Surveillance footage from the armed robbery have been released to the public. Photos released by Atlanta Police Department

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect shown in the released images brandished a firearm at a Dollar Tree employee and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled the scene with over $800 in cash.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.

Individuals can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the following methods:

In:

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