Armed robbery at southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree prompts police to release suspect images, seek public's help

Atlanta police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they allege committed an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta Dollar Tree.

On August 18, 2026, at approximately 1:33 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 2020 Campbellton RD SW.

As a part of its investigation, the department has released those images from surveillance footage.

Surveillance footage from the armed robbery have been released to the public. Photos released by Atlanta Police Department

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect shown in the released images brandished a firearm at a Dollar Tree employee and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled the scene with over $800 in cash.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers.

Individuals can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the following methods: