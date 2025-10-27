Armed man killed by deputies in Cherokee County; mother's body found in home, sheriff says

A welfare check at a Cherokee County home over the weekend ended with a man dead and a deputy hospitalized, officials say.

After the shooting, deputies say they found the body of the man's mother inside the home, who appeared to have been dead for a while.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth on Saturday evening for a welfare check.

At the home, officials say the deputies encountered an armed man. While details about the incident remain limited, the sheriff's office said its deputies shot and killed the man outside the residence.

One deputy was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries. He has since been released.

During their investigation, officials say deputies detected the "odor of decay" coming from the home and found the man's mother dead inside.

"Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it is unknown how the female died," the sheriff's office said. The woman's body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Officials have not released the names of the man or his mother at this time.

The GBI will investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting. The sheriff's office will lead the investigation into the woman's death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the GBI or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.