Argentina's dramatic comeback unites Atlanta's global soccer fans at World Cup

Tuesday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Argentina rallied from behind to stun Egypt with a 3-2 comeback in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The match had everything: an upset, a comeback, and an electric atmosphere.

For the thousands of soccer fans who moved to Atlanta from elsewhere in the world, it was a chance to feel connected to the places they left behind.

Inside several Hispanic and Middle Eastern metro Atlanta restaurants, flags, jerseys, and chants filled the room as Egypt took on Argentina.

A woman waves an Egyptian flag. CBS News Atlanta

Fererico Apecena of Argentina watched the match in Norcross at South American steakhouse Sabores Del Plata. He told CBS News Atlanta that soccer is rooted in his heritage.

He said watching the World Cup with the Argentinian diaspora makes him feel at home.

"It's like a whole universe just being able to watch Argentina play," said Apecena. "It's like being at home with everybody- and a lot of people that you don't know, you know, when they score, they hug each other, so it's like getting to know everybody."

The same feeling was alive inside Mazaj Atlanta, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Duluth.

Malek Sahreehi is from Syria.

He said the World Cup turned his dining room into a place where food, family, and fútbol all come together.

"Basically, there's people come from all over like Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Morocco from all the countries, and especially during the games hours, everyone comes together and supports one Middle Eastern team which is that does not happen all the time," said Sahreehi.

Different flags, different languages, and different teams bring the same feeling of pride in the place that shaped you and comfort in finding community.

Atlanta's next and final World Cup match is the tournament's semifinal showdown on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m.

The match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was temporarily branded as Atlanta Stadium for the event.