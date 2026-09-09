Arena football is coming back to Rome, Georgia. Here's when the Red Cats will play

Rome is getting another shot at professional arena football.

The Rome Red Cats unveiled their name, logo and ownership group Tuesday at the Forum River Center, where the team plans to begin playing in April 2027.

Kacee Smith, Richard Maslia and James Moreland make up the ownership group, according to a team news release. Moreland will also serve as head coach.

"This is going to be Rome's team," Smith said during Tuesday's news conference.

Smith and Maslia previously spent five years as owners of the Columbus Lions, who reached three championship games during that period. Smith said the group hopes to build similar success in Rome.

Moreland, an Atlanta native who previously worked for Atlanta Public Schools, said he has spent 13 years in arena football and has been part of nine championships as a player or coach.

"Bring a championship to Rome," Moreland said of his goal for the Red Cats.

The Red Cats will compete in the American Arena League and play traditional eight-on-eight arena football on a field about half the size of a standard football field. The regular season is expected to run from April through mid-June.

The team plans to play at least eight games, split between home and road contests. The schedule could grow to as many as 12 games, including the playoffs and championship game, team officials said.

Moreland said the team is reviewing film and working to sign players, including some with arena football experience.

"We're looking for a very competitive and entertaining roster," Moreland said.

The Red Cats also plan to recruit local players. Moreland said the team will initially practice at locations between Douglasville and Atlanta before moving practices to the Forum River Center after turf is installed.

Smith said individual tickets are expected to cost between $10 and $20, with suite packages also planned. Tickets will go on sale later.

"We want to keep it very affordable," Smith said. "Keeping it affordable for families to come."