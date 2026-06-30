Archaeologist investigating claims that fence was built over graves at historic Gwinnett County cemetery

The ongoing concerns that a Gwinnett County church's fence may have been installed over graves have continued, with an archaeologist probing the ground on Tuesday to see what lies beneath.

In January, LifePointe United Pentecostal Church Pastor Michael McCormack told CBS Atlanta the fence was added after his members said they did not want to see the cemetery when they attended services.

Until now, the search for possible graves had been limited to what could be seen beneath the surface using ground-penetrating radar. On Tuesday, Steve Webb, president and senior principal archeologist with R.S. Webb & Associates, brought his own tools to the site.

"The orange markers were laid down by the ground-penetrating radar expert," Webb said.

CBS News Atlanta was at the cemetery last week when the expert identified places of interest. The mapping specialist recommended an archaeologist like Webb be brought in to help determine whether the fence was built over graves.

Webb said his instruments can reveal whether the soil has been disturbed.

"So that's a pretty good indication that there could be a grave here. I'm not saying that it's a, you know, positively a grave, but with the PR and the physical check, it's something that deserves further investigation," he said.

On Tuesday, Steve Webb, the president and senior principal archeologist with R.S. Webb & Associates, brought his own tools to the cemetery. CBS News Atlanta

He also identified at least one place where he does not believe there was a grave.

The controversy has been brewing since LifePointe United Pentecostal Church in unincorporated Snellville recently purchased the church, which included Friendship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

CBS News Atlanta approached Pastor McCormack for comment, but he declined to comment.

CBS News Atlanta also spoke with a lawmaker who said he is working to get a state archeologist and the Department of Natural Resources to explore possible options.

Webb said he will prepare a report detailing his findings, which he will then provide to the parties.