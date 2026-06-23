Families hire cemetery expert amid dispute over fence at historic Gwinnett County burial ground

Loved ones frustrated after months of concerns that a fence may have been erected over graves in a Gwinnett County church cemetery hired a cemetery mapping specialist Tuesday to search for possible burials.

"Back in the day, which would have been in the 1840s, '60s and '90s at the latest, people didn't place markers for every burial," said cemetery mapping specialist Len Strozier. "They would find the next best thing they could find that would permanently mark the ground where their loved one is buried. That is very important to us."

Strozier said he identified two possible graves, and potentially a third, beneath the fence.

"On the north side of the fence, I find a couple of places that are worthy of discovery, where it appears that the fence does dissect especially two burials, probably three burials," Strozier said.

The church that bought the property, which includes the cemetery, says it had the right to put the fence up. CBS News Atlanta

Lifepointe United Pentecostal Church recently purchased the property, which includes a church and a historic cemetery.

The church's pastor, Michael McCormack, was at the site Tuesday but declined to comment. In previous interviews with CBS News Atlanta, McCormack said the church decided to construct the fence after members complained about seeing the cemetery as they came to and from services.

Strozier made several passes along the perimeter of the fence, noting areas of concern. He said an archaeologist would need to confirm whether the locations he identified are graves.

"The best thing to do is get a professional archaeologist involved, if necessary," Strozier said. "He or she could come in and fairly certainly be able to give a probability of burial being there without having to do excavation."

Strozier showed CBS News Atlanta how his ground-penetrating sonar equipment works, explaining that it can help determine the location and possible nature of objects below the surface. He also identified areas where he believes multiple children may be buried.

Family members said they are now exploring their options, including the possibility of taking the church to court.

"It makes me so angry. That's so disrespectful. Very, very disrespectful," said Sandra Cruce, a family member.

The families said they were upset by the findings but are encouraged that they may finally be moving closer to answers — and justice — for their loved ones.