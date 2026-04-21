Apalachee High School shooting: Cameras barred from victim testimony at Colin Gray sentencing

A Barrow County judge has ruled that media outlets will not be allowed to record or broadcast victim impact statements during the upcoming sentencing of a father convicted in connection with the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

In an order issued Monday, Judge Nicholas Primm said cameras will be permitted in the courtroom for most of the sentencing of Colin Gray, but must be turned off during emotional testimony from victims and their families.

Colin Gray was convicted in March this year after prosecutors said he played a role in the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, where two teachers and two students were killed. Three other students were injured. His son, Colt Gray, who was 14 at the time, is charged separately and is expected to go on trial later this year.

The judge said the restriction is meant to protect Colt Gray's right to a fair trial.

In the order, Primm wrote that allowing widespread broadcast of victim impact statements, which often include emotional testimony from grieving families and survivors, could influence potential jurors in the son's upcoming case.

"By its very nature, victim impact testimony is powerful," the judge wrote, adding that it can "inflame emotions" and potentially prejudice a future jury.

The sentencing hearing for Colin Gray is scheduled for July 28 and 29.

While cameras will be prohibited during victim impact statements, reporters will still be allowed to attend and report on what happens in the courtroom. The rest of the sentencing proceedings may be recorded and broadcast.