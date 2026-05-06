Antisemitic incidents in Georgia hit record high for property destruction in 2025, new ADL report finds

Antisemitic vandalism in Georgia reached an all-time high in 2025, even as the state's overall number of hate incidents dropped significantly, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL's annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, released Wednesday, found 83 total antisemitic incidents across Georgia in 2025, the third most ever recorded in the state. Of those, 29 were acts of vandalism, surpassing the previous state record of 25 and marking the highest number of antisemitic property crimes ever documented in Georgia.

"The record number of incidents of anti-Jewish vandalism locally is particularly concerning because anti-Jewish hate escalated into record violence nationally," ADL Southeast Regional Director Todd Young said in a statement. "If increasing numbers of individuals are brazen enough to damage property, we worry that violence may not be far behind."

Atlanta was the hardest-hit city in the state, accounting for 32 of the 83 incidents, including 28 harassment cases and four acts of vandalism. Savannah recorded nine incidents, followed by Dunwoody and Marietta with four each. Incidents were reported in more than two dozen Georgia cities and counties, from Rome and Canton to Augusta, Carrollton and Woodstock.

Of the 83 statewide incidents, 52 were classified as harassment and two as physical assault.

Georgia's overall incident count actually fell 49 percent compared to 2024, driven largely by a 61 percent decline in harassment cases. But ADL officials say the record vandalism numbers tell a more troubling story about where hate in the state may be heading.

The Georgia findings come against a deeply alarming national backdrop. ADL recorded 6,274 antisemitic incidents across the United States in 2025, an average of 17 per day, making it the third-highest year for antisemitic activity since the organization began tracking data in 1979, behind only 2023 and 2024.

More than 200 physical assaults were recorded nationally for the first time in the organization's history.

"Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. "People are being murdered because of antisemitism on American soil, and thousands more are threatened."

ADL credited several factors for the overall national decrease. Antisemitic incidents on college campuses fell 66 percent from 1,694 in 2024 to 583 in 2025 as universities faced increased legal and public pressure to address campus hate. The share of incidents tied to the Israel-Palestinian conflict also dropped, from 58 percent of all incidents in 2024 to 45 percent in 2025. White supremacist propaganda distribution fell by nearly 50 percent.

Still, ADL officials were careful not to frame the decline as progress.

"2025 brought some of the most violent antisemitic attacks in recent memory," said Oren Segal, ADL Senior Vice President for Counter-Extremism and Intelligence. "Even as overall incidents declined, the surge in physical assaults is a stark reminder that a historically high level of antisemitism puts Jewish lives at risk."

CEO and National Director ADL Jonathan Greenblatt speaks onstage during the ADL Never Is Now Summit at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 16, 2026 in New York City. Noam Galai

In the new report, the ADL says it is "careful to not conflate general criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism." But there are gray areas. For example, the ADL contends that vilification of Zionism — the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel — is a form of antisemitism, yet some Jews are among the critics of Zionism and of the ADL itself.

"What we look at are cases where the rhetoric, where the statements used cross the line to where it's explicitly calling for violence against the Jewish community or statements that are meant to threaten members of the Jewish or pro-Israel community," Young told CBS News Atlanta. "So just supporting Palestinian statehood, expressing support for the Palestinian community, perfectly acceptable, as is legitimate criticism of Israel. But when it crosses the line to where there's a call for violence or leading to threatening actions, that's where we see it across that threshold into antisemitism."

An ADL spokesperson pointed to the study's methodology as more clarification of what they considered an incident of antisemitism and what is not.

In 2025, 45% of all antisemitic incidents were related to Israel or Zionism. The ADL said anti-Israel rallies featuring "extreme anti-Israel rhetoric that crossed the line into antisemitism" decreased significantly — by 67% overall and by 83% on college campuses.

New York, California and New Jersey recorded the highest incident totals nationally. Antisemitic incidents were reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.