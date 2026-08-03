Angel Reese's signature Barbie doll inspires fans as Dream star gives back in Atlanta: "It's about showing girls there are no limits"

The "ATL Barbie" is officially a Barbie doll, and fans say it's about much more than a toy.

For many fans CBS News Atlanta spoke with, seeing Angel Reese become a Barbie is a milestone that represents something bigger: a young Black woman being celebrated not just for what she does on the basketball court, but for the impact she's making far beyond it.

"I think it's amazing," said Regina, a Memphis native who now lives in Atlanta and has collected dolls for years. "It's inspirational for African American women and little girls."

In late July, Mattel announced that Reese, the Atlanta Dream star and entrepreneur, is the latest athlete to receive a Barbie Signature doll. The doll features Reese's signature ponytail, pink nails and all-pink game-day look, along with her Reebok Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes in a new Barbie-inspired colorway.

For Regina, buying the doll was an easy decision.

"I was on a plane when I saw it," she said. "I said, 'I got to get this hot item.'"

"Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me," Reese said in a statement. "It's such an incredible honor because it's about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve."

"I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence," she added.

Atlanta resident Alastair Pullen holds the new Angel Reese Barbie Signature doll before the Atlanta Dream's game against the Seattle Storm. CBS News Atlanta

That message resonated with fans like Alastair Pullen, who brought his daughter to the Dream game.

"I am so happy that Angel Reese is here in Atlanta," Pullen said. "Whatever I can do to support her, her career and Black women in this sport, happy to do so."

He called Reese receiving her own Barbie "a long time coming."

The launch is also a collaboration between Barbie and Reebok. Reese's Barbie doll debuts wearing the new Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" basketball shoes, which feature pink accents and co-branded details in adult and children's sizes.

"We're proud to see her Barbie doll debut wearing Angel Reese 1 basketball shoes in this vibrant new Barbie colorway," Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in a statement. "This moment celebrates Angel's impact on sport, style and culture."

The doll and matching shoes made their public debut at TOGETHXR House during WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Reese, who recently became a co-owner of the women's sports media company TOGETHXR, also collaborated with Barbie on a limited-edition apparel collection inspired by the outfit worn by her doll.

On Monday, the Dream will host their first-ever Barbie Game Day against the Las Vegas Aces. Ticket packages for the game come with co-branded merchandise, including a Barbie Game Day Dream Tie Back Headband, a Dream Clear Cross Body Bag, and an Angel Reese #5 Barbie Dream Jersey.

Angel Reese gives away school supplies to 1,000 Atlanta-area families

The Atlanta Dream All-Star welcomed hundreds of families Saturday for the Angel C. Reese Foundation's fourth annual Back to School Bash. Organizers said the foundation distributed school supplies to 1,000 families to help students begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

The event also featured free food, games, music, and raffle giveaways.

"Being able to bring this to Atlanta means a lot to me," Reese told the crowd. "You guys have poured into me since I've been here, and I've only been here for maybe three months now."

She thanked fans for embracing her and the Dream and promised to continue investing in the community.

"I'm gonna continue to pour into you guys as much as I can," Reese said. "I hope you guys feel ready to start school. I hope you guys have an amazing school year so all the little kids may continue to feel inspired by things that I'm doing."

Angel Reese hands a backpack filled with school supplies to a student during the Angel C. Reese Foundation's Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 1. CBS News Atlanta

The event reflects the mission of the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which focuses on expanding opportunities for girls and underserved communities through education, sports and financial literacy initiatives.

For Decatur resident Vanessa E., the giveaway showed Reese's commitment to giving back.

"Supporting the community, giving back to the community, especially for the Black folks, the Black kids, and just giving to the community," Vanessa said. "If you have the means, it's really great when you're able to give back."

Among those waiting to meet Reese was Atlanta student McKinley Woods, who said the WNBA star inspired her long before she arrived in Georgia.

"I just like Angel Reese," Woods said. "I know she did it when she was in Chicago with her old team. I think it's nice that she brought it to Atlanta for us."

Woods said events like the Back to School Bash help athletes connect with the communities they represent.

"It gets them engaged with kids in the community," she said.

The Back to School Bash marks Reese's first such event in Atlanta since joining the Dream. Organizers said the foundation distributed school supplies to 1,000 families to help students begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.







