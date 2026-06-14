Angel Reese's 17 rebounds, Allisha Gray's 26 points power Dream past Tempo 102-77

Allisha Gray tied her season high with 26 points, Isobel Borlase set a career best with 17 off the bench, and the Atlanta Dream overcame a slow start to roll past the Toronto Tempo 102-77 Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Atlanta trailed 25-13 after one quarter before exploding for 34 points in the second, the team's highest-scoring second quarter of the season, to flip the game entirely. The Dream outscored Toronto 89-52 over the final three quarters and never trailed again.

Angel Reese made sure Atlanta had enough possessions to make that run happen. Reese pulled down 17 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end, recording her ninth double-double of the season with 15 points. Her 11 offensive rebounds tied the second-most in a single WNBA game.

"Angel's a beast on the board," Gray said after the win. "She does everything that we need to help us win and accomplish our goals for the game."

Rhyne Howard added 24 points and a team-high three blocks. Jordin Canada ran the offense without a turnover, finishing with nine assists and three steals.

The real story off the bench, though, was Borlase. The Australian guard carved up Toronto's defense for 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including two threes, giving the Dream a spark during their second-quarter surge when they were still chasing the game.

"Things just take time in the WNBA, particularly when you're new and on a new team," Borlase said. "I'm getting a little bit more opportunity, but just trying to make the most of it."

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 14: Isobel Borlase #20 of the Atlanta Dream dribbles the ball against Tima Pouye #32 of the Toronto Tempo during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup game at Coca-Cola Coliseum on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Chris Tanouye / Getty Images

Head coach Karl Smesko said the key was how quickly his team adjusted after a shaky first quarter.

"In the first quarter, we had some miscommunications, and it ended up being layups and open threes," Smesko said. "I like how they pulled together, started communicating in all these situations, and now it was much more difficult for them to get open shots."

Defensively, Atlanta held Toronto stars Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey to just 20 combined points, limiting two of the Tempo's most dangerous weapons with constant attention.

"Marina and Brittney are both great players, and the tempo goes as they go," Gray said. "The biggest thing was trying to contain them as much as possible and force them into difficult shots."

The Dream also dominated in transition, finishing with 23 fast break points while holding Toronto to just four, the kind of pace advantage that made the game feel out of hand long before the final buzzer.

With the win, Atlanta finishes 4-2 in the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, raising $14,000 for The King Center.