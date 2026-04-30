Angel Reese scores 8 in return to Chicago as Dream beat Sky 87-78 in first preseason game

It felt bigger than a preseason game the moment Angel Reese stepped back onto the floor in Chicago.

Reese returned to face her former team for the first time since an April 6 trade, helping the Atlanta Dream secure an 87-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night. The stat line was modest, eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 13 minutes, but the moment carried far more weight than the numbers.

A large, energetic crowd filled Wintrust Arena, many there to welcome back a player who quickly became the face of the Sky franchise. During the first timeout, the team played a tribute video that drew a standing ovation, with fans holding signs and wearing Reese jerseys throughout the arena.

"Just being grateful for my opportunities that I did have here my first two years, a lot of positives," Reese said. "The fans came out and showed a lot of support for both teams. I'm really happy and grateful, and happy to be here with Atlanta now."

On the court, Atlanta controlled much of the game, building an early lead and holding off Chicago's pushes. The Dream led 25-17 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 43-30 by halftime.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 29: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket against Maddy Westbeld #21 of the Chicago Sky in the second quarter of a preseason game at Wintrust Arena on April 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Sage Zipeto / Getty Images

Atlanta's depth made the difference. Madina Okot led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Isobel Borlase and Te-Hina Paopao each added 13 points off the bench. Sika Kone chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, and Allisha Gray added five points.

Chicago stayed within striking distance behind a strong performance from its bench. Sydney Taylor scored a game-high 23 points, while Tonie Morgan added nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Rachel Banham and Rickea Jackson each finished with nine points.

The Sky cut the deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter, but Atlanta responded with key baskets down the stretch to close it out.

After the final buzzer, Reese shared a hug with Sky coach Tyler Marsh and waved to the crowd as she headed to the visitors' locker room.

"It was honestly the first time seeing her since the trade, so I was just telling her to 'go be great, go kill it,'" Marsh said. "She's with a championship-caliber team… she fits in perfectly and she'll be great."

For Reese, the night marked both an ending and a beginning — closing one chapter in Chicago while settling into what she called a "seamless" transition in Atlanta.

"Everybody keeps asking me how I feel, but we've been practicing for a week and a half, and it feels like a month," Reese said. "It's been super seamless… an easy adjustment for me."

CBS Sports contributed to this report.