Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard make All-Defensive First Team; Jordin Canada earns second-team spot

Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada helped make the Atlanta Dream's defense a force this season. Now, all three have WNBA All-Defensive honors to show for it.

Reese and Howard made the first team, while Canada earned second-team recognition.

It marks the second time Atlanta has had two first-team selections and the third time three Dream players have earned All-Defensive honors in the same season.

The trio also made WNBA history as the first three teammates to finish first, second and third in steals per game. Howard led the league with 2.3, followed by Canada at 1.9 and Reese at 1.8.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Angel Reese #5 and Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream react during the first quarter of game three of the SemiFinals of the WNBA Playoffs against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on October 09, 2026 in New York City. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Reese earned her first All-Defensive selection after becoming the first player in franchise history to win WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Atlanta allowed 7.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when she was on the court.

Howard received her first first-team honor after making the second team in 2025. She also set Atlanta's single-season steals record.

Canada earned her third career All-Defensive selection, adding to two previous first-team honors.

Their contributions helped Atlanta lead the WNBA in points off turnovers at 18.1 per game while allowing a league-low 6.9 fast-break points per game.