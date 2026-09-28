Angel Reese named AP Defensive Player of the Year after record-setting season with Atlanta Dream

After rewriting the WNBA record books in her first season with the Atlanta Dream, Angel Reese was recognized for her defensive dominance.

Reese was named AP Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday and selected to the All-AP second team.

She is the first player in Dream history to win the award. Reese and Rhyne Howard are also the first teammates in franchise history to earn All-AP honors in the same season.

The third-year veteran set a WNBA single-season record with 500 rebounds and grabbed a league-record 26 rebounds in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese also set the WNBA single-season record with 32 double-doubles. She led the league with 12.3 rebounds per game, earning the WNBA Peak Performer award for rebounding.

She also set Dream single-season rebounding records and was selected to her third consecutive WNBA All-Star team.

Reese closed the regular season by earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for three consecutive weeks, becoming the first player in Dream history to accomplish the feat.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Atlanta forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates with guard Rhyne Howard (10) during the WNBA first round playoff game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream on September 27th, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Howard set several records of her own on the way to earning All-AP second-team honors after one of the most accomplished seasons of her career.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star tied the league's single-season record with 100 steals and set another WNBA record with 134 3-pointers.

Howard also became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 3,000 career points, 600 assists and 300 steals. She broke the Dream's single-season steals record with her 90th steal of the year.