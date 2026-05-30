Angel Reese makes WNBA history, Dream force 28 turnovers in dominant 86-66 win over Portland Fire

Angel Reese recorded a season-high 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Dream dominated the Portland Fire 86-66 at the Moda Center, improving to 5-2 on the season.

The Dream took control of the game with a defensive performance that forced 28 turnovers and generated 33 points off those miscues.

With her 12 rebounds Friday, Reese reached 900 career rebounds, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the milestone in just 71 games. It was also her fourth double-double of the 2026 season and the 53rd of her career.

"I know rebounds is something I can always rely on no matter how the game is going," Reese said. "I knew tonight I was going to be able to get a lot of offensive rebounds. Last game I didn't do a great job of getting offensive rebounds or even defensive rebounds, so I wanted to take pride in that tonight, getting those extra second-chance points but also opportunities for my teammates to kick out on the three."

Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon were equally impressive, combining for 11 steals and providing the spark that blew the game open. Howard finished with 14 points, four assists and six steals. Hillmon added 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals — and opened the game with a three-pointer on Atlanta's very first possession.

Reese singled out both players after the game.

"If you look at Naz and Rhyne, 11 steals together, they went on a stretch where they were just back and forth steals," Reese said. "When you force a team to 28 turnovers, a lot of positive comes out on the offensive end."

Allisha Gray added 13 points on three steals, and Jordin Canada contributed nine points and four assists.

Atlanta led for 88% of the game and never let Portland get comfortable, jumping out to an early lead and methodically extending it throughout the night. The Dream outscored Portland 27-13 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 29: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts after getting called for a foul during the first half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 29, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Ali Gradischer / Getty Images

Head coach Karl Smesko credited his team's defensive focus and ability to get out in transition.

"I thought we did a great job in the second half, really defending and then getting out in transition," Smesko said. "When we got steals, we got to get out in transition, and I thought we got some good looks. We kept our composure, and we were able to get the separation at the end."

Hillmon said the team was determined not to repeat the slow starts that have plagued Atlanta in recent games.

"We've seen game after game where we have slow starts and have to claw back," Hillmon said. "We just feel like we're a better team than that. Once you get that lead, make sure you're putting your foot on the gas and just not letting them back in or feel comfortable at all."

The win also came one game after Atlanta's loss to the Minnesota Lynx, and Hillmon said the team applied lessons from that defeat directly to Friday's performance.

"A big thing was our ball screen defense that really hurt us last game," Hillmon said. "We watched our film, we made sure that mentally we took notes and we applied it. I don't think we're going to win many games if we don't play ball screen defense."

For Portland, Holly Winterburn, who spent training camp with Atlanta before being waived earlier this season, started and finished with six points and seven assists in 28 minutes. Emily Engstler led the Fire with 10 points and three blocks. Carla Leite added 11 points off the bench. Portland committed 28 turnovers and shot just 35% from the field.

Atlanta returns home Tuesday to face the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena.