Angel Reese jerseys sell out on Day 1 after Atlanta Dream announce blockbuster trade

The hype around Angel Reese is already soaring in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Dream says Reese's jersey sold out at the team store the same day it went on sale. A team spokesperson confirmed the jersey is sold out and said the organization is now working to restock it, though no timeline has been announced.

Fans who missed out locally can still purchase Reese's jerseys through the WNBA's online store, according to the team.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky celebrates her team taking a big lead against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024. Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images

The buzz has even impacted Reese's family.

On April 6, her mother posted on X that she couldn't find a size medium jersey, writing, "Dang y'all couldn't leave a med for me." The Dream responded, "We got you."

While the early sales highlight Reese's popularity, the team said it could not confirm how much revenue was generated from the initial launch.

Reese arrives in Atlanta as one of the WNBA's brightest young stars. A two-time All-Star, she has averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game through her first two seasons, recording 49 double-doubles and leading the league in rebounding in 2025. She is also the only player in league history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in each of her first two seasons.

The Dream also announced Thursday a new jersey patch partnership with Albert, a personal financial assistant app. The team called the deal "a historic investment" in the franchise and said it reflects a broader commitment to financial empowerment and education in the community.

Atlanta is looking to build on a breakout 2025 season that saw the team win a franchise-best 30 games. The Dream will open the 2026 season on May 17 at home against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.