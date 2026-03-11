Atlanta parks program is helping former inmates start over with job opportunities

The City of Atlanta is giving residents a fresh start, and they're giving parks and green spaces a fresh look through the Center for Employment Opportunities program.

The program hires participants who were recently released from incarceration or are on probation and gives them work, cleaning city parks.

"Our mission is to help individuals who are returning from incarceration to find employment through our program … and offer them same-day pay, that way they have the ability to provide for their family while they look for a full-time job," said Antwan Mangum, the program manager for CEO Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Justice Project, 40% of adults in Georgia have a criminal record. Their unemployment rate is five times higher than the general public's.

The City of Atlanta's partnership with the Center for Employment Opportunities gives them opportunity.

"I was an elementary school teacher for 10 years. I made some bad decisions, got in some trouble," said Breana Turner, a program participant from Decatur. "As someone that's justice impacted, re-entering the workplace comes with, you know, challenges."

Turner pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and, under Georgia's second chance law, was given probation. For three months, Turner has cleaned Atlanta parks through the city's CEO program.

"Instead of being defined by my past, I now am actively building my future," Turner said.

"One day a week, they come into the office, they work with a job coach or employment specialist, depending on where they are with their employment history," Mangum explained. "That person helps them prepare their resume to get ready for employment. Once they find employment, through our organization, we'll track them for a year, for retention, make sure they don't need any services."

Site supervisor Anthony Tubbs says he sees a change in participants from when they start working with the parks department to when they find permanent, full-time positions.

"You should never be judged for your past," Tubbs said. "You know what I'm saying? So, I think everyone should have the opportunity to rebuild. We all fall down. I mean, everybody has fell down. Maybe your fall down was different, but we all fall down, and so when they realize this is the opportunity to pick back up, most of them run with it."

This year, the center has 109 participants, including Turner. Seventy-two of them have found long-term employment.