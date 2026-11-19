"American Idol" has chosen the venue to host the live shows for the music competition's milestone 25th season.

On Thursday, the show announced it will bring its performances to Trilith LIVE, a massive venue at Trilith Studios in south metro Atlanta.

Trilith LIVE, which opened earlier this year, spans more than 500,000 square feet and contains a 2,800-seat theater, two 25,000-square-foot sound stages, production suites, offices, and more. Other shows that have used the space include "The 1% Club," "Press Your Luck," and "Celebrity Weakest Link."

"'American Idol' is one of the seminal programs of this generation, and we are honored to host its 25th season at Trilith LIVE," Trilith LIVE general manager and executive director Matt McClain said. "Trilith LIVE is a purpose-built environment where talented creators can produce content that captivates audiences across the globe. We can't wait to welcome the next wave of music superstars to our campus."

The new season of "American Idol" will be the first outside of Los Angeles, where the show was hosted since it began in 2002. Season 25 is set to begin on Feb. 8.

The schedule and ticket information for the live shows are expected to be announced early next year.