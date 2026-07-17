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Amber Alert canceled after 13-year-old Baxley, Georgia girl found safe, authorities say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A 13-year-old Georgia girl who authorities believed had been abducted early Thursday morning has been found safe, officials say.

On Thursday, officials issued an Levi's Call, Georgia's version of an Amber Alert, for 13-year-old Layla Alexis Nubian Carter. That alert was canceled on Friday morning.

Officials say Carter had been last seen around 1 a.m. on James Drive in Baxley, Georgia. The teen was believed to have been abducted by 32-year-old Giavannie Alexis Carter and may have been in extreme danger, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

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Layla Alexis Nubian Carter had been last seen in Baxley, Georgia, authorities say. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Authorities have not shared any details about where Layla Carter was found or whether they have taken Giavannie Alexis Carter is in custody.

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