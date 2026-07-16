Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl abducted in South Georgia believed to be in extreme danger, authorities say

A Levi's Call, Georgia's version of an Amber Alert, has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who police say was abducted on Thursday.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Layla Alexis Nubian Carter, who they say was last seen around 1 a.m. on James Drive in Baxley, Georgia.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Carter is believed to have been abducted by 32-year-old Giavannie Alexis Carter and may be in a gray Jeep Renegade with the license plate SLU9322. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says she is believed to be in extreme danger.

The missing teen is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has blonde hair that is braided and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a T-shirt and pajama bottoms.

Layla Alexis Nubian Carter was last seen in Baxley, Georgia, authorities say. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Giavannie Carter is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and white tank top, black shorts, and a black baseball cap with blue trim on the side of the hat.

If you have seen Layla or have any information that could help with the case, call 911 or the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305.