Amber Alert issued for Barrow County infant believed to be in extreme danger

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated a Levi's Call for an infant believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which requested the Amber Alert be sent out, 9-month-old Rafael Aguilar Rubio was abducted on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. by 20-year-old Cesar N. Martinez. The two were last seen around Carla Court in Winder, Georgia, heading toward Gwinnett County in a red 202 Toyota Camry.

Rubio was wearing pajamas with monkeys on them and brown socks. He is described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, black hair, and 2'6" in height and weighing 30 pounds.

Martinez is described as being around 5'10" with a weight of around 200. He was last known to be wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and black Adidas slides.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information on Rubio's whereabouts to contact them at 770-307-3080.