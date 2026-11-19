Some Metro Atlanta Amazon customers can now have packages delivered by drone after the company launched its first Prime Air service in Georgia.

Customer deliveries began Sunday, Nov. 15, from a new drone delivery center at Amazon's existing robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain, the company said.

The first order was placed at 9:46 a.m. and arrived at the customer's doorstep at 10:50 a.m., 64 minutes after checkout and four minutes after the drone departed, according to Amazon.

The service is available to eligible customers within a 7.5-mile radius of the facility and can carry packages weighing up to 5 pounds.

Amazon

Eligible customers can shop for items marked "Drone delivery" and select the option at checkout. On their first order, they must confirm a drop-off location. Customers can check availability at amazon.com/dronedelivery.

"We're excited to launch drone delivery out of our robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain," Will Cowsert, Amazon's director of worldwide economic development policy, said in a statement.

Cowsert said the expansion is intended to offer faster deliveries, serve residents with fewer convenient shopping options and add skilled jobs.

The drones are fully electric and operate under Federal Aviation Administration oversight, Amazon said. The company said onboard cameras and sensors are used for navigation and safe delivery, with no monitored live feed or audio recording.