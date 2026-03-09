Alpharetta teacher turns classroom into adventures for first grade students

In a first-grade classroom at Creek View Elementary School, Linda Ngo turns learning into an experience. Desks can turn into campsites, math lessons are done around a paper campfire, and students can find themselves roasting imaginary marshmallows while reviewing for a test.

It's all part of teacher Linda Ngo's approach to learning: turning lessons into memories her students will never forget.

From a coffee shop to a movie theater, to an operating room complete with stethoscopes, Ngo transforms her classroom into themed worlds designed to make learning more engaging.

"We're camping today to review for our unit assessment," Ngo said. "And I do this just to make learning fun — because when learning is fun, they remember it, and it makes them want to come back to school."

During one recent lesson, students laughed and pretended to roast marshmallows while reviewing material for an upcoming assessment.

"We're gonna drink s'mores — I mean eat s'mores!" one student, Liam Gill, said excitedly.

Ngo, who has been teaching for four years, said the inspiration behind the themed lessons is simple.

"I thought, if I'm bored, they're bored, so how can I make this fun?" she said.

Creek View Elementary School first-grade teacher Linda Ngo recently turned her classroom into a campsite for a math lesson. CBS News Atlanta

Throughout the school year, Ngo plans themed review days that bring lessons to life. One day might feature a coffee shop where students practice money skills and making change. Another might transform the room into an Italian restaurant or a donut shop.

"At the end of the day, I tell myself I'm doing it for their memories — for the kids," Ngo said. "That's all that matters to me."

Students say the approach helps them stay engaged.

"We're more focused because when Ms. Ngo plans the fun things for us, we want to get to the fun, so we're listening better," said Lev Lebedinskiy, a 7-year-old student in her class.

Gill agreed. "She is very creative and makes it very fun," he said. "One example is when we did kind of like a poetry popcorn night, and she gave us popcorn with it and a juice box."

Gill said the experiences help him remember what he learns.

"Oh yes, I do think that," he said. "I remember a lot."

Ngo's influence extends beyond the classroom, according to Creek View Elementary principal Monica In.

"She attends extracurricular events for them," In said. "If a student says, 'I have a baseball game,' she shows up."

Ngo said her motivation to teach comes from a teacher who once supported her.

"I started teaching because of my teacher in high school," she said. "She was the one person who believed in me and supported me. And that's kind of what I wanted — I wanted to be that person for them."

Beyond academics, Ngo focuses on building confidence and kindness in her classroom.

"It doesn't matter if you make mistakes," she tells her students. "That's why I'm here. Making mistakes is fine, and what matters is being kind."

Students repeat daily affirmations together, declaring: "I am loved. I am kind. I have a really smart mind."

For students like Iris Jia, 7, the classroom has become more than a place to learn.

"What I like about my class is I have friends in here that like to play with me a lot, and I really like that," she said.

In a world where school can sometimes feel overwhelming, Ngo hopes her classroom offers something more — a place where students feel safe, supported, and excited to learn.

And, she hopes, a place that feels a little like home.