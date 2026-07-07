Alpharetta ranked among America's best small cities for careers, new study finds

The city of Alpharetta is gaining national attention after a new study ranked it among the best small U.S. cities for career opportunities.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city's current success is the result of decades of planning, investment and leadership, while maintaining the character that residents value.

"This area right there was a rundown 1950s shopping center," Gilvin said, pointing toward downtown Alpharetta. "It was a really dead downtown for the most part. We never wanted to lose the Southern charm of a small town in Georgia. Regardless of whether you've got Morgan Stanley, Fiserv and all these major corporations here, it's still focused on being a great place to raise a family and build a business."

Gilvin said Alpharetta has become one of the South's leading technology hubs, with roughly 900 technology companies operating in the city.

"We have Fiserv, we have ADP, we have Global Payments, we have companies like LexisNexis that all have thousands of employees here in Alpharetta," he said. "It's a great hub for technology because we have such a robust fiber-optic network."

According to a new study from CoworkingCafe, researchers examined 298 U.S. cities with populations under 250,000. The rankings evaluated both career opportunities and everyday livability using factors including income, affordability, employment, remote work trends, healthcare access, education levels and commute times.

Gilvin believes Alpharetta stands out because it successfully balances economic growth with residential appeal.

"Most cities are either really good business centers or great bedroom communities," he said. "Alpharetta, I think, does both better than any other city in the state of Georgia."

The study ranked Alpharetta No. 1 among the nation's top career hotspots, highlighting the city's high household incomes, low unemployment rate and diverse employer base.

"We have 107,000 jobs in the city of Alpharetta," Gilvin said. "We only have about 67,000 residents, according to the census. So on a daily basis, we generally have at least 40,000 additional people here beyond our resident population."

Researchers also pointed to Alpharetta's concentration of employers and convenient access to amenities, saying those factors contribute to both economic stability and quality of life. The study found the city has a median household income of more than $170,000 and an unemployment rate of about 2%.

"More than 70% of our residents have a doctorate or at least a four-year college degree," Gilvin said. "That creates a heck of a workforce."

Looking ahead, Gilvin said city leaders remain focused on maintaining public safety, preserving a strong business climate and investing in community amenities. He pointed to destinations such as Avalon and the ongoing redevelopment plans for North Point Mall as examples of Alpharetta's continued growth.

The full CoworkingCafe study is available on the organization's website.