Alpharetta approves nearly $16 million trail linking Alpha Loop to Big Creek Greenway

Getting from Alpharetta's Alpha Loop to the Big Creek Greenway on foot or by bike is set to become easier.

The Alpharetta City Council has approved a $15.99 million design-build contract for the Alpha Link, a new trail that will run alongside GA 400 between Haynes Bridge Road and Encore Parkway, according to the City of Alpharetta.

The trail will extend from the Alpha Loop near Morrison Lake, behind the Lakeview development, to the Big Creek Greenway at the new Encore Gateway near Encore Parkway and North Point Parkway.

Alpharetta currently has 6 miles of the Alpha Loop and more than 12 miles of the Greenway. The Alpha Link will close a gap between the two trail systems.

Screenshot City of Alpharetta

The project will be funded through a combination of TSPLOST II funds, the city's parks bond, and impact fees.

True North 400 is also contributing $977,411 toward a new plaza at Fanfare Way and Encore Parkway. The organization is partnering with the city on the Encore Greenway Park and Gateway, where construction began in February 2025. That project is scheduled to be completed in December 2026, according to True North 400.

Construction of the Alpha Link is expected to take about 18 ½ months. The city's announcement did not provide a start date.

The first mile of the Alpha Loop opened in April 2020, connecting downtown Alpharetta and Avalon while linking three public parks.