All 20 students, driver safe after serious school bus crash in Cherokee County

All 20 students and the driver aboard a school bus are safe after a serious crash Tuesday morning in Woodstock, school officials said.

The two-vehicle crash involving Woodstock Elementary School bus No. 050 happened at the intersection of northbound Highway 92 and Main Street, according to the Woodstock Police Department and Woodstock Fire Department. The bus was parked when the crash occurred.

Police said two of the students were being treated after complaining of minor injuries.

Woodstock Elementary Principal Clatrina Lane notified families about the crash in a letter Tuesday morning.

"Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," Lane wrote.

Lane said additional counselors and a school nurse would be available to support the students when they returned to school.

A Cherokee County School District police officer also responded to assist Woodstock police, according to district spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby.

Woodstock police advised drivers to avoid the area while police officers and firefighters worked at the scene. Officials have not released information about the people in the other vehicle or what caused the crash.