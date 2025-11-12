Akon arrested in metro Atlanta on active warrant after police spot Cybertruck at tint shop

Singer Akon was arrested in DeKalb County last week after police spotted his Tesla linked to a Roswell warrant, according to the Chamblee Police Department.

The 52-year-old Senegalese American, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, was taken into custody on Nov. 7 and booked into the DeKalb County Jail just after 12:30 p.m., jail records show. He was released about six hours later.

According to an incident report, Chamblee police responded around 11 a.m. to a Flock camera alert for a white Tesla Cybertruck wanted by the Roswell Police Department. Officers found the vehicle parked at Tint World on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and saw a man standing nearby who matched the registered owner's description.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 22: Akon performs on the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio festival at Cidade do Rock on September 22, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Wagner Meier / Getty Images

The officer confirmed the man's identity as Thiam through his driver's license photo and told him there was an active warrant for his arrest. Police said Akon remained calm and told officers he was aware of the warrant.

He was placed in handcuffs, patted down for weapons, and detained while officers confirmed the warrant with Roswell police. Once confirmed, Thiam was officially placed under arrest. Officers said no weapons or contraband were found during a search.

The incident report states that Akon's vehicle was parked at Tint World for service and that it was not impounded. Officers transported Thiam to the DeKalb County Jail, where he was handed over to detention staff.

The Roswell Police Department confirmed the warrant, listed as an "out-of-county (foreign warrant)" in DeKalb County jail records.

Akon is a Grammy-nominated singer best known for early 2000s hits such as "Locked Up," "Smack That," "Soul Survivor," and "Lonely," as well as his philanthropic work and music ventures in Africa.

This is not the first time the artist has faced legal trouble. In 1998, Akon was jailed for several months on car theft charges that were later dropped. Nearly a decade later, in 2008, he pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment after tossing a teenager off a stage during a concert in New York. He received community service and a fine.

Akon is currently on a tour in India. He performed in Delhi on Nov. 9 and is scheduled to hit the stage in Bengaluru on Nov. 14 and in Mumbai on Nov. 16. Following the India tour, he has a performance planned in Las Vegas on January 3, 2026.