A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young lead Aces past Dream 109-87 on Barbie Game Day

The Atlanta Dream rolled out the pink carpet Monday night for their first-ever Barbie Game Day. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young showed up and stole the show, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 109-87 dominant win.

Young recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Wilson added 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Young hit four three-pointers, matching the entire Dream's total from beyond the arc.

The Aces led 55-38 at halftime and never looked back, outscoring Atlanta 33-14 in the second quarter in a stretch that put the game out of reach.

Atlanta's Angel Reese, the Dream's own Barbie, delivered a strong individual performance, scoring 23 points and pulling down 16 rebounds to record her 20th double-double of the season. Rhyne Howard added 19 points and three three-pointers, but neither could overcome a motivated Aces team coming off a last-second loss to the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

"When Jackie started going off, that kind of steered things left for us," Reese said after the game. "I don't think this is our best game defensively. We usually get a lot more steals. [We're] just kind of trying to be consistent defensively, going through this stretch of tough games."

NaLyssa Smith chipped in 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray finished with 17 points and six assists.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 03: Madina Okot #11 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket as Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream plays defense during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on August 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Smesko was direct in his postgame assessment. The Aces were better on Monday night.

"The Aces were just outstanding today," Smesko said. "That second quarter, they just really stuck it to us and really never let us get back in the game. This is one of those days where I don't really care who the Aces were playing; they were going to win. They reached a level today that was definitely championship level."

Howard said the loss was a learning opportunity.

"There's a lot to learn," Howard said. "They basically scored 30 points every quarter, and we can't allow that, especially with the confidence that we have in our defense. It's probably going to be a very long film session, but it's what we need in order to take the next step."

The Aces shot 62% from the field and 53% from three, while holding Atlanta to just 16% shooting from three-point range on 4-of-25 attempts. Las Vegas forced 11 Atlanta turnovers and converted them into 20 points.

The Dream fall to 19-11 on the season and will face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena.