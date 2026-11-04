Atlanta police searching for masked suspect in March shooting of 16-year-old boy

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

Officials say the shooting happened on the night of March 22 on the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW.

According to police, officers got to the scene to find the teenage victim shot multiple times. Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital for treatment. The teen, whom police did not identify, survived his injuries.

On Wednesday, investigators shared surveillance footage taken from doorbell cameras of a man dressed in a mint-green hoodie, dark pants, and a face covering, identifying him as a suspect in the case.

Atlanta police believe this man is a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year. Atlanta Police Department

Authorities also say they are searching for a dark-colored Dodge Challenger also seen in the footage.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 404-577-8477.