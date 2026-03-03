After daughter's death, Atlanta woman thanks firefighters who gave her chance for 1 last goodbye

Elizabeth Gill has dedicated the last 10 years of her life to helping out Atlanta firefighters.

"Volunteering is a way of life," Gill said. "What you've been given is what you give back."

Gill volunteers at fire stations across Atlanta throughout the year, but on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, she helps deliver food and supplies to the stations. Gill says it's the least she can do.

"They're the first people that come to your aid when you're in trouble. We'll always thank you for that," she said.

Elizabeth Gill has volunteered at fire stations across Atlanta for a decade. CBS News Atlanta

Gill's passion for helping firefighters started on Feb. 21, 2016. A day, she said, was the toughest of her life. Early that morning, Gill's daughter, Rachel Thorn, was trapped in a fire at Pharr Manor in Buckhead.

On that day, Capt. Chip Newell of Atlanta Fire Station 4 was on the scene helping to put out the fire.

"They were telling us to get out of the building because the roof was going to come in on us," Newell recalled. "But yes, I remember seeing her in the bedroom."

Capt. Chip Newell of Atlanta Fire Station 4 was on the scene helping to put out the fire. CBS News Atlanta

Thorn suffered severe injuries, but firefighters pulled her out. She was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital alive, just in time for Gill to see her.

"You know, the first few hours you think, 'She's going to get through this. She's going to make it,'" said Gill.

However, as time passed, Thorn's condition worsened, and the 37-year-old woman died 10 hours later. Despite the pain of losing her daughter, Gill found a reason to be grateful.

"That's what they saved. The chance to see her, to be with her, to pray over her. They saved the moments he had with her," said Gill. "We're forever indebted to the fire department for being there that morning and helping her that morning to get out of that fire."

Every year on Feb. 21, Elizabeth Gill holds a luncheon to honor her late daughter and the firefighters who brought her out of the building alive. Elizabeth Gill

Now every year on Feb. 21, Gill holds a luncheon to honor Thorn and the firefighters who brought her out of the building alive. A plaque now hangs in Atlanta Fire Station 21 to honor Thorn's life and memory.

Newell says he's still amazed by how Gill responded to the tragedy.

"It's amazing how grief will take you down different trails. A grief-stricken mother losing her daughter in a structure fire has turned that grief into such a positive change. That's absolutely amazing," said Newell.

Before the luncheon started this year, Gill shared a few words.

"And we will continue to honor them every day on Feb. 21st for the rest of our lives," she said.