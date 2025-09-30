Acceleration Academy program in DeKalb gives flexible path to graduation for struggling students

DeKalb Acceleration Academy gives students who dropped out a second chance at a diploma

DeKalb Acceleration Academy gives students who dropped out a second chance at a diploma

For students who fall behind or drop out, earning a high school diploma can feel out of reach. In DeKalb County, officials hope a new kind of school can change that.

The district recently opened DeKalb Acceleration Academy in Tucker, designed for teenagers at higher risk of leaving school before graduation. The program currently serves 162 students.

"It's different. You could sit wherever you like, wherever is the most quiet room," said senior Rose Desrosiers, who struggled in traditional crowded classrooms.

The academy offers flexible learning spaces and additional support to meet students where they are. Director Krystal Braxton said the program gives students a path to a diploma, not a GED.

"DeKalb Acceleration Academy is an alternative program that helps students that were at-risk or dropped out of school obtain their high school diploma," Braxton said. "Not a GED program — they actually get their high school diploma through DeKalb County."

For senior Laterricka Peterson, the school has made a life-changing difference. She became pregnant with her daughter, Rylan, while in high school. Now, with her daughter a year old, she's able to bring her to class.

"It helps a lot. If I don't have a babysitter, it's not a big worry of mine," Peterson said. The school even provides a dedicated space for student parents. "It meant a lot to me that they were accommodating with young parents who genuinely fell off in the beginning and are just trying to pick themselves back up."

The academy also supports students who left school for other reasons, such as needing to work to support their families.

"Even if they dropped out or it was due to life circumstances, they have to work to take care of their family. We want them to have the same opportunities as regular high school students have, just to obtain their high school diploma," Braxton said.

The Acceleration Academy is free for DeKalb County students under 20 who want to earn a diploma. More information is available at accelerationacademies.org.