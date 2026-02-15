ACC Swimming & Diving Championships opens in Atlanta with Miami's Chiara Pellacani striking gold

The 2026 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships kicked off Sunday night with a gold-medal performance from Miami veteran Chiara Pellacani, who captured the women's 3-meter springboard title at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Pellacani posted a winning score of 352.50, delivering one of the strongest performances of the opening session. Her top dive of the finals — a forward 2½ somersault with a twist from pike position — earned 67.50 points, one of three dives in her final list to score 60 or more.

Italy's Chiara Pellacani competes in the women's 3m springboard diving semifinal, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Lee Jin-man / AP

The Hurricanes placed two athletes on the podium in the event. Teammate Margo O'Meara secured silver with a score of 323.60, highlighted by a back 2½ somersault pike that earned 60 points early in the final round to keep pace with Pellacani.

On the men's side, freshman Matteo Santoro made an immediate impact in his ACC Championships debut, earning bronze in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 389.35. Santoro finished behind Luke Sitz of SMU and Max Fowler of Georgia Tech, but edged out his own teammates in a tightly contested final.

All three of Miami's men's divers advanced to the eight-person championship final. Jake Passmore finished fourth with 386.30, just shy of the podium, while Mohamed Farouk placed fifth at 367.50.

Santoro's performance included several high-scoring dives, notably a forward 3½ somersault from pike position that drew 77.55 points, one of the top marks of the session.

The strong opening night gives Miami early momentum as the ACC Championships continue Monday in Atlanta.