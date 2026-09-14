Abandoned Roswell Kohl's store transformed into church and event space

For years, the abandoned Kohl's department store in Roswell was a relic of retail past after closing in 2016. But now, the deserted storefront is filled with energy, worship, and purpose.

After more than a decade of moving from one temporary location to another, Eagles Nest Church has officially opened its permanent home inside the redeveloped 16-acre commercial property.

Senior Pastor Lee Jenkins, a former collegiate football star and NFL draft pick, spent 25 years working as an investment adviser. He founded the church in 2012 with just 20 members. Without a permanent building, the growing congregation spent years in transition across North Fulton County.

"People had to go from one place to another," said Gene Norman, who joined the church in its early days alongside his wife, Elaine. "It was like the children of Israel walking through the desert, not knowing where the final destination was going to be."

Over the years, Sunday services took place wherever space was available, starting at a DoubleTree hotel, shifting to an Andretti indoor karting facility, leasing commercial office space, renting a facility in Alpharetta, and eventually utilizing the auditorium at Centennial High School.

Senior Pastor Lee Jenkins said he prayed to God after spotting the property that was once a big box store. CBS News Atlanta

The turning point came when Jenkins drove through the parking lot of the empty Kohl's property.

"Literally, my heart started beating fast," Jenkins said. "We didn't have the money or the resources to do anything, so I said a prayer: 'God, if this is for us, and I sure would like it to be, would you just hold this property for us?'"

It took six years. During that time, multiple commercial deals and potential buyers fell through. The property eventually became available for the church to acquire and redevelop. Jenkins drew on both his faith and business acumen to envision a project that extended far beyond a traditional sanctuary.

"I was looking at something that could not only be used for religious purposes but could be used as a community asset where other people could benefit," Jenkins explained. "We plan on it being a conference center, a concert hall, sort of like a civic center. We want to offer this building really for anything that is family-oriented."

The transformed campus features a state-of-the-art sanctuary that seats 1,000 people, equipped with professional performance-grade lighting and audio systems. Beyond the worship space, the multi-use facility includes meeting rooms for community workshops and a co-working space accessible to the public seven days a week.

For church members who weathered years of nomadic services, the opening represents a long-awaited milestone, turning an empty commercial lot into a thriving hub for the broader Roswell community.